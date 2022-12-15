Colorado beats N. Alabama behind Da Silva’s career-best 25

Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Colorado to an 84-60 victory over North Alabama. Da Silva, who entered averaging 14.5 points and shooting 49% in his last four games, was 10 of 17 from the floor against North Alabama. KJ Simpson added 12 points for Colorado (6-5), which shot 51% (31 of 61) overall. J’Vonne Hadley and Luke O’Brien had 11 points apiece. KJ Johnson had 16 points for North Alabama (6-5), which is 0-9 against Power Five schools since moving to Division I in the 2018-19 season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.