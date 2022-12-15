Croatia, Morocco target third-place medal at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The chances of the winning the World Cup might have gone for Croatia and Morocco but “immortality” is at stake when the two teams meet in the third-place playoff. Ahead of the game Khalifa International Stadium Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric dispelled the notion it would be a meaningless contest, even with no trophy at stake. “I think if you ask this question to Moroccan players I don’t think they will look that way,” he said. “They’re fighting for their lives because if you win a medal at a World Cup you become an immortal hero in your country. That’s the same thing we are going to do.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.