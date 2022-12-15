Hart, Flyers send Devils to 4th straight loss, 2-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carter Hart matched his career high with 48 saves and Travis Konecny scored the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway with 8:14 to play as the Philadelphia Flyers extended the New Jersey Devils’ season-high skid to four games with a 2-1 win. Scott Laughton also scored as the Flyers snapped a four-game winless streak and beat the Devils for the second time in three meetings. Jack Hughes scored for the Devils and Vitek Vanecek had 22 saves as New Jersey fell to 0-3-1 in its last four. Hart was the only reason they lost. He not only stopped all but one shot but at least a dozen were top-quality chances.

