Incoming NCAA president has embraced role of problem-solver

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Baker, the next leader of the largest college sports governing body in the country, is stepping into a hornet’s nest of a job that will likely tap every political skill in his bag. It’s a good thing he’s collected many. Baker has proven to be one of the most popular governors in the country, first winning Massachusetts’ top seat in 2014 and easily winning reelection in 2018. He likely would have been a favorite this year if he’d opted to seek a third term. Instead, he’ll take over the NCAA in March.

