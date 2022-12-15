Kriechmayr edges Odermatt in shortened Val Gardena downhill

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — A double world champion two seasons ago. The winner in Wengen last winter. Now Vincent Kriechmayr has added victory in the classic Val Gardena downhill to his growing list of career accomplishments. The Austrian edged defending overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt by 0.11 seconds on a shortened Saslong course. The race was rescheduled from Beaver Creek. Matthias Mayer finished third, 0.13 behind. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde placed fifth after winning the opening two downhills of the season.

