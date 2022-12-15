Kyrou scores in shootout as Blues beat Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored the shootout winner as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 for their second straight victory. Kyrou also had a goal and two assists in regulation. Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored. Jordan Binnington shut out Edmonton in the tiebreaker. He made 24 saves in regulation and overtime. Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Oilers, who have lost two of their last three.

