Littlepage-Buggs scores 30, No. 18 Baylor women rout TSU

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double and No. 18 Baylor routed Tennessee State 93-27. Baylor held Tennessee State to single-digit scoring in each of the final three quarters. The Bears started the third quarter on a 15-0 run and the fourth on an 18-0 run. Littlepage-Buggs was 13 of 18 from the field, while Tenneessee State shot 12 of 56, and she helped Baylor have a 53-18 edge on the glass. Ja’Mee Asberry added 16 points, Bella Fontleroy had 12 and Aijha Blackwell, in her first game since Nov. 15, scored 11 for Baylor.

