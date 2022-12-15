Louisville beats ACC rival Pitt to make NCAA VB finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Claire Chaussee had 25 kills, Anna DeBeer filled up the stat sheet and Louisville made history as the first ACC team to make the NCAA Volleyball Championship match by beating league rival Pittsburg 3-2 in the semifinals. Louisville won by scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-2. DeBeer served the first eight points of the deciding set and PK Kong had four of her career-high 11 blocks as the Cardinals blitzed the Panthers. Elena Scott picked up her fifth ace, matching DeBeer, and Amaya Tillman two of her seven blocks as Louisville finished with a season high 19. Louisville hit .750 in the final set, Pitt was minus .353.

