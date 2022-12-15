Mavs’ Kleber out with torn hamstring in blow to frontcourt

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has a torn right hamstring and will be sidelined indefinitely. It’s a blow to the frontcourt depth for a team that reached the Western Conference finals last season. The team says the 6-foot-10 Kleber was injured in practice Tuesday. Kleber had missed two of the previous three games with what the team says were two different injuries. Kleber has played 22 games off the bench in his sixth season with the Mavericks. He signed a $33 million, three-year extension in September.

