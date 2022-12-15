Moore scores shootout winner and Kings win in Boston 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. It was just the second loss at home for the Bruins all season. Pheonix Copley stopped 33 shots in regulation and overtime and another five in the shootout for the Kings. They had lost two in a row and 10 of their previous 15 games. Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored in the second period to give Boston the lead. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for Boston.

