Packers hoping arrival of winter weather gives them an edge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The first cold snap of the season is blowing into Green Bay just in time for the Packers to welcome the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 19 degrees and a low of 12. Meeting in the middle for a kickoff temperature of 15 degrees would be rare air for the Rams. According to Pro Football Reference, the Rams have played five games with a kickoff temperature of 15 or colder. Their previous 15-or-colder game came in Green Bay in 1992. Rams coach Sean McVay was 6. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was three years from being born.

