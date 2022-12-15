Panthers, Foreman will look to run vs Steelers

The Carolina Panthers’ strategy for beating the Pittsburgh Steelers is no secret: run the football. The Panthers ran the ball 46 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks this past week, and will look to that same formula when they return home on Sunday. D’Onta Foreman has four 100-yard rushing games in the past seven outings for Carolina. Since Week 7, Carolina is fourth in the league with 237 rushing attempts and fifth in the league with 1,082 yards. Pittsburgh is allowing 115.8 yards per game on the ground.

By The Associated Press

