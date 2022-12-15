St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster leaving after DWI arrest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals television play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin will not return to the booth this year after being charged with driving while intoxicated. Bally Sports Midwest and McLaughlin announced Thursday he was leaving after more than two decades announcing for the Cardinals. McLaughlin was charged on Dec. 5 as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested the previous day in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. McLaughlin had pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2010 and 2011. He said in a statement that he intends to focus on his family and his recovery.

