Anderson sparks Murray State to 68-60 win over Austin Peay

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Quincy Anderson came off the bench to score 16 points, sparking Murray State to a 68-60 victory over Austin Peay. Anderson sank 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers for the Racers (7-4). DJ Burns and Kenny White Jr. scored 15 apiece. Burns hit 7 of 10 shots and grabbed eight rebounds, while White hit 6 of 9 shots with six boards. Jacobi Wood had eight assists to go with seven points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett topped the Governors (6-6) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

