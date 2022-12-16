AP source: White Sox, Benintendi agree to $75M, 5-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract with All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. ESPN first reported the agreement. The 28-year-old Benintendi helped Boston capture a World Series championship in 2018. He won a gold glove with Kansas City in 2021 and was chosen to his first All-Star team last season before the Royals traded him to the New York Yankees on July 27. He hit a career-high .304 in 126 games, but missed the playoffs because of a broken right wrist. Benintendi reunites with new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. Grifol spent the last 10 years in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.