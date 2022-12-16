Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the organization decided it was best to keep him out until the Broncos play the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Wilson suffered a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble toward the goal line in the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. Hackett said Wilson wasn’t pleased with the decision, but the organization wanted to take every precaution with Wilson’s health.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.