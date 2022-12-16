Brown’s 2 TDs lead UAB past Miami (OH) 24-20 in Bahamas Bowl

NASSAU Bahamas (AP) — Jermaine Brown Jr. rushed for 116 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Trea Shropshire had 183 yards receiving and a score, and UAB held off Miami (Ohio) 24-20 in the Bahamas Bowl. UAB won its second bowl game in a row — beating No. 13 BYU 31-28 in the Independence Bowl last season — and third in program history. Miami converted two fourth downs on its final drive and a 15-yard penalty set up the RedHawks on the 15 with one second left. Aveon Smith completed a pass over the middle to Jalen Walker but the UAB defense came up with a huge stop as Reynard Ellis made a tackle at the 2 as time expired.

