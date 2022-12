NEW YORK (AP) — Kellen Amos scored 20 points and lead four teammates into double-figure scoring as Central Connecticut built an early lead to top Manhattan, 78-67. Jay Rodgers had 15 points and six assists for the Blue Devils (2-10) while Nigel Scantlebury and Abdul Momoh added 12 ands 11 points, respectively.

