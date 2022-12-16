Court upholds Connecticut’s transgender athlete policy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete girls’ high school sports. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City on Friday rejected arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. The judges upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the policy. The panel said the four cisgender athletes lacked standing to sue, The judges found that the plaintiffs’ claims that they were deprived of wins and athletic scholarship opportunities were speculative. A lawyer for the plaintiffs says they are considering whether to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

