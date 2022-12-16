Curtoni, Goggia finish 1-2 in downhill but Goggia injured

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — It was a bittersweet day for the Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni and Sofia Goggia finished 1-2 in a World Cup downhill held in difficult conditions but Goggia came away with two broken fingers in her left hand. Goggia hit her hand on the third gate of the Corviglia course. Goggia immediately took her glove off in the finish area and quickly had her hand wrapped up. The Italian team said Goggia was being transported to Milan for immediate surgery with the aim of getting her back to St. Moritz by evening to race in another downhill scheduled for the Corviglia course on Saturday.

