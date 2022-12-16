Former Seton Hall basketball player Dick Gaines dies at 86

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Richard “Dick” Gaines, who played basketball at Seton Hall and is a member of the school’s athletics hall of fame, has died. He was 86. Gaines died on Dec. 10, according to a news release from the school on Friday. Gaines played at Seton Hall from 1954-57 after a one-year stint on the junior varsity team. He was named an Associated Press honorable mention All-American after averaging 21.1 points and 7.5 rebounds as a senior in 1956-57. Gaines’ career scoring average of 19.6 points per game is fourth in school history and his 1,511 points is 20th. He was selected by the Syracuse Nationals — now Philadelphia 76ers — in the 1957 NBA draft and had a long career playing in the Eastern Basketball Association.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.