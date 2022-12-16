Goggia breaks 2 fingers in downhill but aims for fast return

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — The Italian ski team says two-time Olympic medalist Sofia Goggia broke two fingers in her left hand when she hit a gate en route to a second-place finish in a World Cup downhill. The often-injured Goggia broke her index and middle fingers during the race in St. Moritz and was being transported to Milan for immediate surgery with the aim of getting her back to the Swiss resort by evening to race in another downhill scheduled for the Corviglia course on Saturday. Goggia’s teammate Elena Curtoni won Friday’s race.

