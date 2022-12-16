Infantino gives FIFA wish list of new and revamped events

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has shared his wish list to create and revamp games and events under the soccer body’s control. They include a 32-team men’s Club World Cup in 2025, a new version of the tournament for women and national teams from different continents playing each other more often between World Cups. Some of the ideas are not new but the debate and announcement in Qatar two days before the World Cup final still caught soccer officials in Europe by surprise. Infantino says “we will now consult on all of these topics and then elaborate on all the details.”

