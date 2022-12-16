Irving hits game-winning 3 at buzzer, Nets win 5th straight

TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 119-116, extending their winning streak to a season-high five. Irving scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, eluding Toronto’s Fred VanVleet to connect on the winning basket. Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. VanVleet matched his season high with 39 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 and Pascal Siakam added 17 as the struggling Raptors lost their season-worst fourth straight.

