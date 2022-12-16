Island breeze: Rozner shoots 64 for share of Mauritius lead

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius (AP) — Antoine Rozner and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia have moved into a tie for the lead with Sami Valimaki at the Mauritius Open. Rozner shot an 8-under 64 to join Garcia-Heredia and Valimaki in a one-stroke lead after two rounds at Mont Choisy Le Golf on the Indian Ocean island. They are at 10-under 134 overall. South African Oliver Bekker was one shot off the lead and the trio of Casey Jarvis, Christoffer Bring and Pierre Pineau was a further stroke back.

