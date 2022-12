PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Andrea Vötter and Marion Oberhofer of Italy got their second consecutive women’s doubles luge win and moved atop the season-long points standings. Germany’s Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal were second, while Canada’s Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless placed third. In the men’s doubles race, Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken rallied to beat Austria’s Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schöpf.

