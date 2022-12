OLEAN, N.Y. — Chase Johnston came off the bench to score 22 ponts and help Florida Gulf Coast turn back St. Bonaventure 71-58. Johnston added four steals for the Eagles (9-3). Isaiah Thompson scored 12 points with six assists. Andre Weir scored 10. Daryl Banks III led the way for the Bonnies (6-5) with 18 points and three steals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.