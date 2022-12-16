Joseph, facing felony assault charge, no longer with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program. He was charged with felony assault on Dec. 1. The athletic department announced his departure in a statement and said it would have no additional comment. Joseph is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her during a domestic dispute Nov. 30. He was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation. Joseph was placed on administrative leave after his arrest. He denied to police he assaulted the woman. His next court appearance is Jan. 30.

