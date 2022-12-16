Keller scores 2, Coyotes hold on to beat Islanders 5–4

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Anthony Beauvillier and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders, who are 1-3-1 in their last five. Oliver Wahlstrom had two assists Ilya Sorokin finished with 24 saves.

