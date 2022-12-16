Skip to Content
Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco has been rewarded by FIFA with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders from the United States will play in the seven-team tournament. The decision by FIFA’s ruling council follows Morocco’s inspiring run to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar. FIFA also commits to launching a 32-team version of the Club World Cup in 2025.

