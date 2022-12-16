No. 22 Kansas women rally in second half to beat Tulsa 81-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Zakiyah Franklin scored 26 points, Taiyanna Jackson and Ioanna Chatzieonti posted double-doubles and No. 22 Kansas pulled away in the second half to beat Tulsa 81-62. Franklin sank 9 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers for the Jayhawks (10-0). Jackson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Chatzieonti scored 13 with 12 boards. Chandler Prater had 13 points. Delanie Crawford had eight points in the second quarter and the Golden Hurricane (8-3) outscored Kansas 22-9 in the period to take a 39-34 lead at halftime. Prater and Chatzileonti combined for 15 points in the third quarter and the Jayhawks held Tulsa to 20% shooting, out-scoring the Golden Hurricane by 14 to grab a 59-50 lead. Jessika Evans led Tulsa with 15 points

