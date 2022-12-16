Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The tournament in Qatar has been described by FIFA president Gianni Infantino as the “best World Cup ever.” But Europe’s biggest soccer clubs might not agree. The true impact of a midseason World Cup remains to be seen with this year’s tournament staged in November and December for the first time in its 92-year history. Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic says “we are exhausted. Many of us will be exhausted when we come back to our clubs.” The disruption caused by staging the World Cup during the European season has long-been a point of contention. The tournament is traditionally held in June and July.

