Spain’s Sergio Busquets retires from international soccer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain midfielder and World Cup winner Sergio Busquets is retiring from international soccer. Spain’s national team announced that Busquets is retiring after 143 appearances. The 34-year-old Busquets captained Spain at the World Cup in Qatar. He was one of three Spain players to miss a penalty in a surprising shootout loss against Morocco in the round of 16. The Barcelona defensive midfielder was the only remaining member of Spain’s world champion team from South Africa who was still playing for his country.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.