STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Ryan Agarwal came off the bench to score a season-high 11 points and 13 players contributed to the scoring as Stanford returned from its break for finals by routing Green Bay, 85-40. The Cardinal, who took a 12-day break after falling to Arizona State, 68-64 December 4, built a 42-19 lead at intermission and relied heavily on their bench, which scored 46 points.

