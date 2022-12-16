Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won’t need surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry expressed relief that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery when he met with reporters during the Golden State Warriors’ shootaround Friday. After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery. Golden State has not officially confirmed a timeline on Curry’s potential return.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.