Super League boss: plan ‘not dead’ despite legal setback

MADRID (AP) — The head of the proposed Super League says the project is still going forward even though the scheme to form a breakaway European soccer competition was dealt a legal blow by the European Union’s legal adviser. Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of the company sponsoring and assisting the creation of the Super League, says “the Super League is not dead in the very least, it is alive and kicking.” That comes a day after the advocate general proposed that the European Court of Justice should recognize that FIFA and UEFA’s regulations aimed at blocking the breakaway competition were compatible with European Union competition law.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.