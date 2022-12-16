Sydney Thunder all out for 15 runs in record low T20 score

SYDNEY (AP) — The Sydney Thunder have notched an embarrassing milestone by scoring just 15 runs in the Big Bash League. It is the lowest score ever in Twenty20 cricket. The Thunder restricted the Adelaide Strikers to 139-9 and looked in control at Showground Stadium in Sydney. But they were bowled out in just 35 balls to come up well short of the BBL’s previous low of 57. The previous lowest T20 score was 21 by Turkey against the Czech Republic in a 2019 Continental Cup match in Romania. Five Sydney players had ducks, including both openers.

