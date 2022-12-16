Tiger Woods limping in a tournament he wouldn’t dare miss

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son share more than a fundamentally sound golf swing. Both are limping at the PNC Championship. Woods is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot that has him in a cart. Charlie rolled his ankle and was hobbling along during the pro-am Friday. It’s not enough to keep either of them from playing this 36-hole tournament. They were runner-up a year ago. Woods says playing with a severe limp might set his recovery back a little. But he says it’s worth it to be able to play in a tournament with his son.

