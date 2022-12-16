Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya gets 3-year ban for EPO

MONACO (AP) — Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya has been banned for three years after testing positive for EPO at a recent 10-kilometer race. The Athletics Integrity Unit says the 28-year-old Kenya native admitted using recombinant erythropoietin at the race in Romania in September. The violation carries a four-year ban but Kaya received a one-year reduction because he “returned a signed admission” on the day he was notified of the test result. His suspension commenced Dec. 4. Kaya competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro where he was eliminated in the heats.

