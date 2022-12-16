Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks, who shot 63% in the first half and led by 24 before the break. LaMelo Ball finished with 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-worst 7-22. Gordon Hayward, who missed nine consecutive games with a fracture in his left shoulder, returned to the lineup and finished with nine points for Charlotte.

