After buzzer-beater to force OT, Heels beat No. 23 OSU 89-84

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime for scuffling North Carolina and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84. Armando Bacot had 28 points and 15 rebounds for North Carolina, which is trying to right itself after a four-game losing streak knocked the preseason No. 1 team out of the Top 25. The Tar Heels have now won three straight, but none bigger than this one against the Buckeyes at Madison Square Garden. RJ Davis scored 21 points and made two late free throws in OT to seal it for UNC.

