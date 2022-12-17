Booker scores 58 points, leads Suns to huge comeback win

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 58 points, using one of the best scoring efforts of his career to nearly single-handedly push the Phoenix Suns past the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114 on Saturday night. It’s the second time this season Booker has topped 50 points — he scored 51 against Chicago on Nov. 30 in just three quarters. This effort was even more impressive because it brought the Suns back from a 24-point deficit in the second half. The three-time All-Star made 21 of 35 shots, including 6 of 12 3-pointers. He added five rebounds and five assists.

