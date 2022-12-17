CHICAGO — Led by Bowen Born’s 27 points, the Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Towson Tigers 83-66 on Saturday. The Panthers are now 4-7 on the season, while the Tigers dropped to 8-4.

