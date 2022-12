LAS VEGAS — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points as Norfolk State beat Hampton 78-66 in the HBCU Challenge. Bryant had 14 rebounds for the Spartans (8-4). Caheim Brown scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Kris Bankston recorded 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Jordan Nesbitt led the way for the Pirates (3-8) with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

