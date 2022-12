BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Tobias Cameron had 17 points in Abilene Christian’s 65-59 win against Cal State Bakersfield. Cameron was 6-of-7 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) for the Wildcats (7-5). Joe Pleasant added 12 points, while Immanuel Allen scored 11. The Roadrunners (4-6) were led by Travis Henson with 15 points and eight rebounds.

