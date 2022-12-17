Cavaliers beat Mavericks 100-99 in OT on Allen’s slam

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen’s dunk with 2:01 remaining in overtime gave Cleveland a 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, keeping the Cavaliers unbeaten in five OT games this season. Dallas had three opportunities to take the lead in the final minute, including Christian Wood’s 30-footer as time expired. Frank Ntilikina was stripped by Donovan Mitchell and Kemba Walker’s jumper landed between the backboard and the rim on the other two. Mitchell scored 25 points and Darius Garland had 18 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists for Cleveland, which has the best home record in the NBA at 14-2. Four-time All-Star guard Walker, who signed with Dallas on Nov. 29, had 32 points and seven assists over 42 minutes in his third game.

