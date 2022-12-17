CFL, West Alabama player Saulsberry fatally shot in Memphis

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Elks say wide receiver Christian Saulsberry has been shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee. The Canadian Football League team announced Saulsberry’s death on Saturday but did not provide more information. Saulsberry had turned 25 on Monday. He was from South Haven, Mississippi, and played college football at West Alabama. He was two-time All-Gulf South Conference selection and led West Alabama with 1,223 all-purpose yards during his senior season in 2019.

