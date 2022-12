WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Jackson Threadgill’s 14 points helped Charlotte defeat Monmouth 80-46. Threadgill shot 6 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the 49ers. Josh Aldrich scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 6 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line and added five rebounds. Brice Williams finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Hawks were led in scoring by Myles Ruth, who finished with 16 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.