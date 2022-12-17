Clippers beat Wizards 102-93; Washington drops 9th in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 31 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Washington 102-93. The loss extended the Wizards’ skid to a season-worst nine games. Luke Kennard had a season-high 20 points for the Clippers. The Wizards were led by Kristaps Porzingis with 19 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 points. Leonard carried the offensive load on a day when the Clippers were without injured Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell.

