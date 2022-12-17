Ferris State wins 2nd straight NCAA Division II title

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Carson Gulker scored on three short runs, Sidney McCloud had a pick-6 and Ferris State rolled past Colorado School of Mines 41-14 to successfully defend its NCAA Division II national championship. Ferris was in its third national title game in four years, winning its first title last year to complete a 14-0 season. Gulker scored on a 2-yard run to complete a seven-play, 79-yard drive for a first-quarter score then the Bulldogs followed with a 20-point second quarter on Eddie Jewett’s field goals of 33 and 22 yards, CJ Jefferson’s 19-yard run and McCloud’s 31-yard return for a 27-0 lead. The Orediggers didn’t score until there was just over a minute left in the third quarter on John Matocha’s 10-yard pass to Michael Zeman.

